Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MTEC opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Made Tech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.20 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £61.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.14.

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of Made Tech Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($13,003.69).

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

