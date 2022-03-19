FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

