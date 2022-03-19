Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) versus NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) Financial Contrast

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.44 $3.01 million $2.04 3.43 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Volatility & Risk

Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuwei Films (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

About NewHydrogen (Get Rating)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of technologies and materials to reduce cost per watt of electricity generated by Photovoltaic solar modules and the cost per watt of storing electrical energy. Its product, BioBacksheet, provides protect the solar panel components, specifically the solar cells and wires from environmental elements such as stress or moisture, which can degrade the 20+ year life of solar panels. The company was founded by Dong Hie Lee on April 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

