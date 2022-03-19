Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,580.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,092.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

