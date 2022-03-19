FY2025 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Lowered by Analyst

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

