Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.74).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.14 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.19. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($176,248.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($305,591.68).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

