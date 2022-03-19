Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.87) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.73 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.41. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £684.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,572.17).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.