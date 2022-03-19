Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.