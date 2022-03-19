Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRTPF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

