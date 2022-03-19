Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,467,279 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.15.

UP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

