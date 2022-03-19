Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,467,279 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.15.
UP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.