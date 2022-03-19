Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 413,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

