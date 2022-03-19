Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $24.74

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $25.40. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 18,737 shares traded.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

