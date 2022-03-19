Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.68) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

Shares of TKA opened at €8.37 ($9.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.14 and its 200-day moving average is €9.25. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

