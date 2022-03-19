Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($23.08) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.02. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.