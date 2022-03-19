Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 690,619 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.