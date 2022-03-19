Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

