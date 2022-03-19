Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

