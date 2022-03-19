Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

MCG stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

