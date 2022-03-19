FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

