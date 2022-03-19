Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.15).

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $810 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.