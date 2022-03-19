Analyzing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BrainsWay and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 91.54%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 737.16%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -26.36% -13.22% -10.41% ReShape Lifesciences N/A -55.40% -35.31%

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 4.46 -$6.46 million ($0.26) -30.92 ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 12.19 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.29

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrainsWay beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About ReShape Lifesciences (Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

