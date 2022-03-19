Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
