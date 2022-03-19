Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09.

EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.54.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

