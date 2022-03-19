Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

