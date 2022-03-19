Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $575.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

