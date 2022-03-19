Research Analysts Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

