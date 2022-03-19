Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:HAI opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$196.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.94. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.03.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

