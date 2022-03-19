Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Up 3.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.94. Approximately 36,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,650,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

Get Elastic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.