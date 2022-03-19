ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to announce $15.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $16.30 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

