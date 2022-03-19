HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 1,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

