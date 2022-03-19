Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,859 shares.The stock last traded at $26.14 and had previously closed at $28.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

