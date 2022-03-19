Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioVie in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

