Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Update

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GACQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

