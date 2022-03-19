New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 373,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,055,696 shares.The stock last traded at $1.86 and had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

