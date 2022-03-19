Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Expands By 18.5%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $36,169,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after acquiring an additional 385,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.