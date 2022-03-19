StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Buy

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $406.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

