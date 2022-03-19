StockNews.com Downgrades Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Hold

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

INOD opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.19 and a beta of 2.02. Innodata has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

