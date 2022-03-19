OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.69. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

