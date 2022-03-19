OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.69. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
