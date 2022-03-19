StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.