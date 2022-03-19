StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
