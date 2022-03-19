Truist Financial Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

