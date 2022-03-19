B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. UBS Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

