China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.35.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
