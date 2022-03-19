China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.