HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.20.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.