UBS Group Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.64.
Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.
About Zynga (Get Rating)
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
