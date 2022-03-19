Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SMWB opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

