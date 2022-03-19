China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

CEA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.