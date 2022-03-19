Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.42.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

