Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.10

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

