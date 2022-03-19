Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -563.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.