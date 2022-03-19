Analysts Offer Predictions for Renault SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Renault in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNLSY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.