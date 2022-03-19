Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brickell Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.26 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

